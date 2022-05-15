Etho Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $72,071.12 (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Etho Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72,071.12 and $98,139.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.51 or 0.06887560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

Etho Protocol (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 83,434,068 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Etho Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using US dollars.

