European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $31.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $29,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 279,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,211. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 215.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.