Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $280.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.90. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

