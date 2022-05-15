EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. EVgo has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

