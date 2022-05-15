Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) to Neutral

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €15.80 ($16.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HHULY opened at 8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.71. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of 7.50 and a 1 year high of 13.46.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

