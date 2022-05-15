Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIFZF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

