Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,592,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

