Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,796 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,221,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after buying an additional 1,373,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,130,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,435,000 after buying an additional 922,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 117.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

