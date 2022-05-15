Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,688 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 895.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $9.87 on Friday, reaching $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,678,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.44.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,203. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

