Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,585 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IJH stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.95 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

