Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $66,938,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

