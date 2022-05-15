Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,142,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,212,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,225,000 after buying an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,045. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.31 and its 200-day moving average is $231.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

