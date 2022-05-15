Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,178,000 after purchasing an additional 113,004 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,475. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.