Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,114 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,229,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,982. The firm has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

