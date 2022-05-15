Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,327,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,337,000 after buying an additional 49,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.17.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

