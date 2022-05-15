Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,016,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

