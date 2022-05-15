Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,976 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,350,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

