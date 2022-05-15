Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,798,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,518,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

