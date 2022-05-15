FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Purchases $15,225.00 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director Amy Valentine Forrestal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $15,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $23,757.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $6.72 on Friday. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

