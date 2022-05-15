FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.17. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.