Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FENC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

