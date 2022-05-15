FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 90.2% in April

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the April 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Shares of FBBPF stock remained flat at $$2.63 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

FBBPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIBRA Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

