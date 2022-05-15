Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 132,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

