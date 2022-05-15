FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $33.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Cowen increased their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,730,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. FIGS has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

