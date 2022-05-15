FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FIGS stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. FIGS has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $805,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $56,847,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FIGS by 365.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

