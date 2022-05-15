Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.00 or 0.00029150 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $283.97 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 205,465,624 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

