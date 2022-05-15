Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

