Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 2,186 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. 5,282,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.