Financial Partners Group Inc Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,906.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 115,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.94 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.13 and its 200-day moving average is $362.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

