Financial Partners Group Inc Has $319,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.41. 10,308,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848,655. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.