Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.