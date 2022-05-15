Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

