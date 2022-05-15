Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 107.8% in April

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the April 15th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 516.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of Finning International stock remained flat at $$26.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Finning International has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

