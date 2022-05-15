Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FNVT remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,090. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

