Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Buys C$11,248.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,623,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,902,725.44.

Bradley Collier Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 5,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,463.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Bradley Collier Bourne bought 25,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$66,250.00.

FTG opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.59 million and a P/E ratio of -756.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

