First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,600 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $22.70 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

