First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,096 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Triumph Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 64,394 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Triumph Group by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 223,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.