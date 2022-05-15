First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,205 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of IntriCon worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 625,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.93 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $222.55 million, a P/E ratio of -149.56 and a beta of 1.01.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IntriCon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About IntriCon (Get Rating)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.