First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 347.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kaleyra worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 8.8% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 265,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% during the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaleyra news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 13,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $87,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $3.12 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

