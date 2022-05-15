First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $53.05 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

