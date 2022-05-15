First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $845,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after buying an additional 206,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

