First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $975,000 Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of VSE worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VSE by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VSE by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.45. VSE Co. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

