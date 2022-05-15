First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $921,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,141,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,568,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,872 shares of company stock worth $1,575,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $299.28 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.20 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

