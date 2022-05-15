First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

ALTO stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.61.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alto Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.