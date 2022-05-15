First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

