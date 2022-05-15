First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,500 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.07 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

