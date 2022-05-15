First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to report $92.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the highest is $95.12 million. First Foundation reported sales of $71.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.10 million to $387.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $423.04 million, with estimates ranging from $404.10 million to $447.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

FFWM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 151,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 299.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

