First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNLIF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $26.00 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

