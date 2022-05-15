First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.42. 572,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.61. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

