First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.
